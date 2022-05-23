Cedric Richmond: Unpatriotic GOP ‘Rooting Against America’ Just to Win Elections

White House senior advisor Cedric Richmond said Monday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that he believes Republicans are “rooting against America” to weaken President Joe Biden so they can win the 2022 midterm elections.

When asked about the midterm elections, Richmond said, “The president is going to keep his head down and continue to do what he is doing which is to supporting Ukraine, fighting inflation and fighting for climate change and trying to reduce the costs that families face. So whether it is prescription drugs, whether it is health care or all of those thing, the president is going to stay on his job and that is to address the concerns and the priorities of the American people and continue to create jobs and push this economy forward.”

Richmond added, “He’s going to stay focused on that and continue to fight Republicans in what I believe is their unpatriotic actions of rooting against America just to weaken the president. That’s the part that Americans are not talking about yet but the choice will be clear. They are trying to hurt the American people just to win elections. And we should be coming together in this pandemic. We should be uniting as a country and not entertaining those elected officials that wish to divide us.”

He concluded, “That’s what we see from the Republican Party form the top to the bottom, is trying to divide and pit Americans against each other. The president has said many times that America is not a zero sum game. Someone doesn’t have to do bad for you to do good. We can all do well together. I think that going into November, that message will be crystal clear. It will be about unity and progress or division. So we’re excited about it. I think the president has built the necessary infrastructure. The DNC is doing their part and we’re going to go compete.”

