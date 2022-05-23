Fmr Acting AG Whitaker: Sussmann Trial Revealing How Steele Dossier ‘All Started’

Former acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker on Monday weighed in on the trial of Hillary Clinton’s former campaign lawyer, Michael Sussmann.

Whitaker told Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” that the trial is bringing to light how the Steele dossier and misinformation about then-candidate Donald Trump “all started.” He said people connected to the Clinton campaign needed “to pay for this false narrative” that plagued the Trump administration.

“Well, the trial is really going to do two things. One, is it’s holding Michael Sussmann accountable for sharing this false narrative, this false story generated by the Hillary Clinton campaign, and so he is being held accountable under the rule of law,” Whitaker stated. “But most importantly is, I think that Durham is telling the story as to how this all started. And ultimately, to your point, time and time again, whether it was the Clinton campaign knowing it was false or the FBI determining it was false, it continued to march on. And Peter Strzok, really, I think, is the next person needs to be held accountable. I mean, he is the one who ultimately decided that there was something to this story and decided that the FBI should ultimately launch an investigation into a sitting president.”

“[T]his is just beginning, and there are other people who need to pay for this false narrative that has really for four years dogged this administration,” he concluded.

