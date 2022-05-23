Gingrich Praises Biden Taiwan Remarks — ‘His Staff Was Nuts’ to Walk Them Back

Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich touted President Joe Biden’s comments that the United States would defend Taiwan should China invade. The comments were later walked back by the White House.

Gingrich questioned why the White House would walk the president’s remarks back and said an attack on Taiwan would lead to the United States and China being in a “general war.”

“I think here, [Biden] is trying to be very clear,” Gingrich outlined. “I mean, I assume he doesn’t have any control in the White House because I can’t understand how you walk it back. I mean, the word ‘yes’ is definitive, and it’s probably the right word to make sure that Xi Jinping, who is the dictator and head of the secretary general of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping needs to understand that an attack on Taiwan would lead to a general war because that’s what would happen. If the United States goes in to defend Taiwan, we will be in a general war with China.”

Gingrich later added that Biden “was right” to say the United States would defend Taiwan and that “his staff was nuts” to be “terrified of the world” and walk back his comments.

“Look, I think that all of his key people are hard-line left-wingers who are terrified of the world,” he stated. “And I think that Biden instinctively here was right.”

Gingrich continued, “I think the clearer you can be — we are in a situation of strategic ambiguity because you don’t want Xi Jinping to gamble and try to take Taiwan. I thought Biden was right, and his staff was nuts.

