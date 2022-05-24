Pelosi: ‘I Have Absolutely No Intention of Us Losing This Election’

In a Tuesday interview with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) weighed in on the upcoming midterm elections with Republicans looking to take back the House and Senate.

Pelosi emphasized that she had “absolutely no intention of us losing this election” because Democrats “have a non-menacing message that is progressive and bold.”

“We’re not talking about history. We’re talking about the future. History says the president loses seats in the off-year. Well, the president gains seats in the on-year. This president did not, but he won the election; he helped us hold the House,” Pelosi outlined. “We helped him win the election. And those of our candidates who are members, who won with Trump on the ballot and won in the Trump districts, are in pretty strong shape. But we want more. We want more. We have to offset some changes, but we want more.”

“I have absolutely no intention of us losing this election,” she added. “We’ll win it one election at a time. We own the ground with our mobilization. We’ll have a non-menacing message that is progressive and bold but non-menacing, and we’ll have the money to do so. They’ll have endless money, we will have enough, and we will win. And it is absolutely essential for our country. Our democracy is on the ballot. Our freedom is on the ballot.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent