GOP Rep Babin: Better Threat Assessments Can Prevent Violence and I Introduced Legislation on It in 2019

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Wake Up America,” Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX) said that “behavioral threat assessment and management” is an effective strategy to stop people from committing violent acts like the Texas school shooting and pointed to legislation on the subject he introduced in 2019.

Babin stated, “I think there is a — probably a path to violence by this young guy, this terrible person. He was on a pathway to violence. I have seen evidence. I’ve been reading everything I can get on it that he had probably given out many signals that he was on a pathway to violence. He had sent some social media. But there’s a long-established process created by the Secret Service, and it’s used by many other entities nationwide, and it’s a process to deescalate those on this pathway to violence, and it’s called behavioral threat assessment and management. And this process works, and it’s got to be a discussion.”

Babin also mentioned the TAPS Act, legislation he introduced in 2019 on behavioral threat assessment and management.

He added, “[T]his behavioral threat assessment and management program, I think, if it’s implemented correctly, and you have the trained personnel to do so — and these folks — it’s called leakage. They get online. They talk. They do bizarre, weird things. They kill animals. And this is part of a pathway to violence that I think an intervention could prevent some of this from happening.”

