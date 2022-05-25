MSNBC’s Reid: Republican Ghouls’ Tolerance for Blood and Slaughter Is Bottomless

MSNBC’s Joy Reid said Wednesday on her show “The ReidOut” that she believes Republican “ghouls” have a bottomless tolerance for blood and slaughter because they will not pass gun control legislation.

Reid said, “Please, please spare me the, don’t politicize these deaths’ BS because these deaths, these record numbers of Americans slaughtered are political. They are happening because of uniquely American politics. They are happening because 327 million Americans are essentially hostages to a morally and financially bankrupt gun lobby and the heartless, gutless politicians that they buy and own. Please stop thinking that there is somebody counting some level of brutality and carnage that will move them, these Republicans and the two pet Democrats, that the rivers of blood will one day run deep enough and the slaughters tragic enough that these politicians will say, ‘Okay, that’s enough. Let’s do something.’ Because their tolerance for blood and the NRA’s tolerance for slaughter are bottomless. As is the grief and the torture that the parents of slaughtered children and slaughtered grandmas and shoppers and Bible study parishioners, all the slaughtered Americans will feel every day for the rest of their lives.”

Reid added, “So honestly, to hell with anybody who says don’t politicize this because these deaths, until we change, until we stop letting this minority of ghouls rule us, this is who we are.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN