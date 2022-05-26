Duckworth: Death Toll from Uvalde Shooting Would Be Lower if Shooter Had Handgun Instead of Two AR-15s

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) pushed for restoring the ban on assault weapons and banning high-capacity magazines by claiming that if the school shooter in Uvalde, TX “didn’t have two AR-15s, but had a single handgun because he couldn’t get his hands on two assault weapons at the age of 18,” “then we wouldn’t have the high death rates” in the shooting that we do.

Duckworth stated, “95% of Americans, including hunters and outdoorsmen and Republicans and even MAGA Republicans, some of them, support universal background checks. This is not about the camel’s nose under the tent, Chris. This is about politicians who care more about a check, a payday, a payoff from gun manufacturers than they do dead babies. That’s the bottom line here. … We’re talking about getting rid of the assault weapon — restoring the ban. We’re talking about getting rid of high-capacity magazines. If that shooter got into that room full of little babies and didn’t have two AR-15s, but had a single handgun because he couldn’t get his hands on two assault weapons at the age of 18, then we wouldn’t have the high death rates that we do today. There’s a lot that we can do right away, and frankly, my colleagues care more about a check in their account than they do about babies being killed while they’re supposed to be at school.”

