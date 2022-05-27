Costas: Some Republicans ‘Either Nuts’ or ‘Too Cowardly’ to Pass Gun Safety

CNN contributor and former sportscaster Bob Costas said Friday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that he believed some Republicans were “either nuts” or “too cowardly” to stand for principle and pass common-sense gun safety measures.

Costas said, “We are the only country that has these sorts of school shootings, hundreds of them over the last two decades. Meanwhile, in Canada, two, Germany, one and Japan, Italy, the U.K., zero.”

He continued, “If it were not for those who cling to an absolutist interpretation of the 2nd Amendment, and you simply presented what our gun culture in this country is and the idea a kid on his 18th birthday can walk into a gun store, buy an AR-15, then next the then day accumulate a whole artillery’s worth of ammunition, then go back and buy a second AR-15 the day after that, on its face, absent the sweeping justification of the 2nd Amendment and this is what the Founders would have wanted, on its face, that is insane.”

Costas added, “I think that when you remove the NRA and the gun fetishists from it and the Republicans who are either nuts themselves or too cowardly to stand for principle over power, if you remove that, I think the vast majority of Americans of all political stripes are in favor of universal background checks and some sort of common-sense gun safety measures, which has nothing to do with abdicating the Second Amendment or gun confiscation, despite the fact that the extreme right-wing tries to make it seem this way.”

