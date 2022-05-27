GOP Rep. Mullin: State Dept. Moving to Slow Processing SIVs from Afghanistan, Leave Allies Behind ‘Because It’s Convenient’

On Thursday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) reacted to the State Department asking to get out of a court-ordered plan to expedite the process for Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders who helped the U.S. military in Afghanistan by stating that the Biden administration is “willing to leave them behind because it’s convenient for them” and “they’re leaving them there because they don’t want the real story to get out.”

Mullin stated, “It’s the complete disregard this administration has for what we did in Afghanistan. These SIVs, these Special [Immigrant] Visas, all of us that were over there, working, trying to get Americans out understood what position these SIVs were left in when we left. But we were focused at that time [on] making sure we get…American citizens. Now you’re seeing that this administration — which really, honestly, Carl, shouldn’t even surprise us because they’re willing to leave Americans behind, and at the same time, lie to the American people saying that every American that wanted out could get out, which we know now is absolutely a lie. They also know that these SIVs that they said they were going to get out, why are we surprised that now they’re willing to leave them behind because it’s convenient for them?”

He continued, “I believe with everything inside of me, Carl, they’re leaving them there because they don’t want the real story to get out. Just like they were wanting to leave Americans there. They don’t want the real story of them leaving Americans behind and turning their back on all of us.”

