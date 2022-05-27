McCarthy: Schools Should Use Billions in Unspent COVID Relief to Bolster Security

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Fox Business Tonight,” House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) called for allowing school districts to reuse the billions of dollars in unspent COVID relief money allocated to schools to bolster security around schools, including by having only one entry point, and called for a greater focus on mental health.

McCarthy stated, “[W]e have been able to pass, Richard Hudson led on stop the school violence, where we provided a great deal — amount of money so schools could [reevaluate], see where that — they could come in. If the school was on lockdown, could the doors have been locked where he couldn’t have gotten in? These are items that we’ve looked [at] before. And remember, Sean, there are billions of dollars sitting out there after COVID for schools that we should redirect that money to allow the schools to use that to have one central point of entrance to protect these kids from a lot of different areas and different items going forward. But these are things we should be able to look at, to be able to solve, and we’ve really got to be focusing on mental health as well.”

