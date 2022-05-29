FNC’s Judith Miller: GOP ‘Must Stop Being the Party of Egregious Mass Shootings’

Fox News contributor Judith Miller said Sunday on “Fox News Live” that Republicans must stop being “the party of egregious mass shooting and uncontrolled guns.”

Miller said, “There is always the prospect of Charlie Brown and the football being whisked out from under him by Lucy. Look, we have been over this ground so far, so often, and nothing has changed. The Senate goes into recess next week. That means that the furor and the anger that people feel over this latest slaughter is likely to diminish. I think that’s what the NRA and the other people standing there promoting guns are hoping for. But I think this time may be different.”

Miller said, “We lose 15,000 people a year through gun deaths, 1500 are killed, but many more deaths could be prevented with sensible gun legislation. If New Zealand and Australia can do it after their mass shooting, why can’t we? I think it really depends on the Republicans now. They must stop being the party of egregious mass shootings and uncontrolled guns. That has to stop. It’s up to them. I think Mitch McConnell’s instructions to his fellow Republicans to negotiate with the Democrats suggests that he understands something’s changing. The question is, how long will the furor over this kind of mass shooting last? Will it be enough to finally, finally push the country, the Senate, the House into some sensible gun control? We don’t know yet.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN