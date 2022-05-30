Dem Rep. Gallego: GOP Will Use Filibuster ‘to Slow Down Any Real Gun Safety Regulations’

Representative Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports” Republicans will use the filibuster “to slow down any real gun safety regulations.”

When asked about bipartisan compromise on gun laws in the wake of the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Gallego said, “I am unfortunately skeptical. I think until you get rid of the filibuster, a lot of Republicans are going to use it as an opportunity to slow down any real gun safety regulations. What I’m hearing is not red flag laws. I’m hearing they are going to give grants to states to establish red flag laws. So not necessarily that you are going to actually do that. When in fact, there is there is some really good laws in the books all over the country. In Florida, under a Republican Governor, state Senate and state House and now Senator Rick Scott, they did institute red flag laws effective in stopping people from getting weapons and taking away weapons from people who are potentially harmful.”

He added, “If you want to do something, there’s no way a young man at the age of 18 should be able to get a weapon that we use in war. The fact that he turned 18, was able to go and legally buy this and turn around and slaughter kids is something you can stop by doing two things. Number one, people under 21 should not be able to use those type of weapons. We don’t allow them to buy handguns. Number two, universal background checks, that way, they can’t go through a back-door to get these weapons. Those are the two things that can happen. But until you have a Senate to get rid of the filibuster, we’re going to have piecemeal approaches and then we’ll be talking about another school slaughter and massacre unfortunately probably in a couple in another months.”

