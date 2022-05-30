Gonzales: Responders in Uvalde Weren’t all on Same Radio Channel, I Asked Biden for Money to Fix That on Sunday

During an interview with San Antonio’s CBS KENS 5 on Monday, Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) said that during his conversation with President Joe Biden when Biden visited Texas on Sunday, he asked for an additional $23 million in funding on top of $2 million that has already been secured for a mental health hospital in the Uvalde area, thirteen-and-a-half million dollars in funding “for a radio system where all responders can talk to one another.” Which he said is crucial, because, during the school shooting in Uvalde, responders were not all on the same communications channel. And an improved emergency response center in the area.

Gonzales stated, “[W]hat I asked for, I asked for three things in particular for my community: I asked for a mental health hospital, that’s 25 million dollars. I was able to secure two million dollars last year. I need 23 million. I asked for thirteen-and-a-half million for a radio system where all responders can talk to one another. This is important. There’s so much misinformation going on. Because not all the responders were on the same channel, you had firefighters, you had all these other areas. The other thing I asked for was another emergency center.”

