Jim Jordan: Hillary Clinton Peddled ‘False Information’ About Trump to the Media, FBI

During Tuesday’s Fox News Channel broadcast of “The Faulkner Focus,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) weighed in on the ongoing trial of Hillary Clinton’s former campaign lawyer, Michael Sussmann.

Jordan argued that the Clinton campaign, led by the former first lady, “peddled” “false information” about then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in the Steele dossier to the media and FBI because “they were out to get President Trump.”

“I think Sussman lied. I think it is material. Whether a D.C. jury will convict him, you know, only the good Lord knows,” Jordan outlined. “But I think the big takeaway is what we learned a few days back when we learned that Secretary Clinton told Sussman to take information — false information — to the press that was also then taken to the FBI. I mean, step back and think about this. This is the former secretary of state; this is the former first lady; this is the former … United States Senator from the state of New York and candidate for one of the major parties for President of the United States, and she is encouraging a false narrative to be taken to the press, and, of course, it was also taken to the FBI.”

He added, “I mean, I think that is huge — so much so that the former attorney general called it seditious.”

