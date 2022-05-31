WH Economic Adviser Bernstein: Judge Biden on His ‘Efforts’ on Inflation — Not the Results

Tuesday on CNN’s “At This Hour,” White House Council of Economic Advisers member Jared Bernstein called on the American people to judge President Joe Biden on his “efforts” to solve inflation rather than the results thus far.

Bernstein advised that tackling inflation was Biden’s “top domestic priority” and said the president would continue working on it.

“I think the American people have every right to judge our administration and the president’s words by looking at our efforts on precisely that issue,” Bernstein stated. “When the president says it is his top domestic priority, he means it, and we have to show that to the American people. He’s been doing so, and he will continue to do so.”

“In fact, while we’re certainly upping those efforts, especially in terms of our public-facing comments this month, if you listen to every speech the president has given on the economy, he’s talked about not only what a challenge this is for American households but what we have been doing and what we’re going to continue to do in areas of supply chains, in energy, in lowering costs for households, in housing,” he added. “Every one of those he goes through in his op-ed today. Top domestic priority, he means it, we mean it. We’re going to keep pushing on that until we see prices ease.”

Bernstein added that he was “very confident” Biden’s efforts would bring the results.

