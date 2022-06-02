Amber Heard Attorney Bredehoft Slams Online Criticism for Trial Loss — ‘No Way’ Jury Wasn’t Influenced

Attorney Elaine Bredehoft on Thursday reacted to the jury ruling in favor of actor Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against her client, actress Amber Heard.

While speaking with NBC’s “Today,” Bredehoft described the ruling as a “setback for all women.” She lamented the backlash her client had received on social media and said there was “no way” the jury couldn’t have been “influenced by it.”

“[Amber Heard] was demonized here,” Bredehoft stated. “A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused. We weren’t allowed to tell them about the U.K. judgment.”

Host Savannah Guthrie asked if the online hatred played any role in the case because the jurors could have seen it when they went home.

“Do you think they did see it?” Guthrie questioned.

“How can you not?” Bredehoft replied. “They went home every night. They have families. The families are on social media. We had a 10-day break in the middle because of the judicial conference. There is no way they couldn’t have been influenced by it, and it was horrible. It really, really was lopsided.”

“I was against cameras in the courtroom, and I went on record with that and had argued against it because of the sensitive nature of this. But it made it a zoo,” the attorney added.

Bredehoft said that Heard “absolutely” wanted to appeal the jury’s decision.

“And she has some excellent grounds for it,” she added.

