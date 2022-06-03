CNN’s Harry Enten: Biden Poll Numbers ‘Very, Very, Very, Very, Very Bad’

CNN’s senior data reporter Harry Enten said Wednesday on “The Lead” President Joe Biden’s approval numbers on the economy are “very, very, very, very, very bad.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Harry Enten joins us now from the magic wall with more on these rising costs. Harry, just how bad are gas prices from a historical and political point of view?”

Enten said, “I think that this table tells a story. This is the yearly change and the average gasoline prices at this point in the midterm cycle. Right now, we’re at the top. Up 53% from last year. That is the highest in any midterm cycle since 1994. And as a student of political history, I can’t help but notice the next highest ones, 2006, 2010, saw major gains for the opposition party in 2006 being the Democrats, 2010 being the Republicans. When I see gas prices like you saw in the last slide, I can’t help but think I want to do a lot more walking.”

He added, “You might be asking yourself, how is this impacting President Joe Biden look at his job performance on gas prices. I don’t have to be a mathematical expert to know 31% is a very, very bad number. The vast majority, more than two-thirds of Americans disapprove of Joe Biden’s job on gas prices.”

Tapper said, “Another huge issue is inflation in general, as we head into the midterms. How is that impacting President Biden?”

Enten said, “You know, I hate to say it, if I were the president, but look at this. basically the exact same approval rating. Joe Biden’s approval rating on inflation just 28%. Disapproval rating, two-thirds of Americans disapprove of Joe Biden’s job performance on inflation. You know that is a very, very, very, very, very bad number when what is the most urgent issue facing Americans? Look at that, inflation. 33%, the clear runaway there.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN