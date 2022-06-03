Fleischmann: Biden and His ‘Left-Wing Minions’ Trying to ‘Take Our Second Amendment Rights Away’

Friday on Newsmax TV’s “National Report,” Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN) reacted to President Joe Biden’s call for gun control during a prime-time address from the White House, which included a push to ban “assault weapons” and high-capacity magazines.

Fleischmann argued that Biden was listening to his “left-wing minions” in an attempt to “try to take our Second Amendment rights away.”

“Well, I’m very disappointed again. President Biden cannot decide what our rights as Americans are. That’s not the role of the Executive Branch,” Fleischmann argued. “He’s picking and choosing, based on his left-wing ethos and his left-wing minions, to basically try to take our Second Amendment rights away. I do not want Joe Biden or any radical liberal Democrat to be deciding our Second Amendment rights or any of our constitutional rights.”

He continued, “Bottom line, he has left an open border where drugs, illegal weapons, illegal immigrants have poured into this country, gang problems, all kinds of criminals, but he looks the other way then. If it fits their agenda, they push it. If it doesn’t, they don’t. He’s wrong on guns. He will lose this fight. We have got to protect the Second Amendment that our founding fathers gave us. There would not be a United States Constitution if there was not a Second Amendment. We have to remember that. Our founding fathers were right. Joe Biden is wrong.”

