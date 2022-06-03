GOP Rep. Carter: Biden Says He’s Pleased with the FDA on Formula after They Blamed the Mailroom 

On Thursday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) reacted to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying President Biden is okay with the FDA’s response to the formula issue by pointing out that the agency blamed mailroom issues for delays in them receiving the whistleblower report on the Abbott plant in Sturgis, MI.

Carter stated, “First of all, we had the administrator, Califf, before us in the Energy and Commerce Oversight Committee, and we asked him, what happened about the whistleblower’s report that was sent in October, but you didn’t get it until mid-February? And he blamed it on a mailroom problem, a mailroom malfunction. That’s just ridiculous. The FDA does not need more money. They need more accountability. The problem at the FDA is that this infant formula issue, this had been building up. Yes, it was exasperated, it was amplified whenever Sturgis was closed, but at the same time, there was a decrease in the amount of infant formula. We were recognizing that and realizing that already before the problem with the plant in Michigan. Now, I applaud the administration for getting the plant open again. That’s going to help us. I applaud them for making sure that we’re going to be getting infant formula from other countries.”

