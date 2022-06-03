McCarthy: Biden Went from Saying Criminals Would Get Guns ‘With or Without Gun Control’ to Sounding Like Trudeau, He Wants to Distract

On Thursday’s “Mark Levin Show,” House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stated that President Joe Biden has gone from arguing gun control is ineffective to embracing gun policies akin to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and former senatorial and presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke and is pushing gun control because “he doesn’t want to talk about the other issues” like the administration getting inflation wrong and him not knowing about the baby formula shortage for months.

McCarthy said, “I mean, these guys are rushing legislation that would not have stopped any of these shootings, and they — with a disregard [for] the 2nd Amendment. It’s all about control. I thought I was watching Beto O’Rourke up there. He embraced the, hell yes, we’re going to come get your gun. He thinks he’s Trudeau.”

He added, “[T]he reason he drives this, he doesn’t want to talk about the other issues. He admits — his own treasury secretary admits she’s totally wrong on inflation and they were. He says he didn’t even know about the baby formula. … Sen. Joe Biden in 1985, you know what he said? ‘I am convinced that a criminal who wants a firearm can get one through illegal, [non]traceable, unregistered sources, with or without gun control.’ That’s what he said in 1985. And now what does he want to do?”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett