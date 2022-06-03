W.H. Economic Adviser Boushey: Recovering from Pandemic Is ‘The Reason That We See Inflation Today’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” White House Council of Economic Advisers member Heather Boushey stated that “the reason that we see inflation today is because we’re recovering from this historic global pandemic.”

Boushey said, “Well, let me be very clear, you know, the reason that we see inflation today is because we’re recovering from this historic global pandemic. So, the president has outlined a number of steps that he is taking to make sure that we contain inflation. One of them is letting the Federal Reserve do their job. But another set of them is making sure that he does what he can and what the administration can do working with Congress to lower the costs facing families. So, everything from, looking at all the different ways that we can lower costs for families. So, everything from the work that he’s done with allies to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, to really asking Congress to partner with him to lower key costs for prescription drugs, for energy, for child care, for other things that are really pinching family budgets in this time of high inflation. I mean, we don’t have a magic wand to fix it. The Fed will do its job. But part of what we need to do is to recognize that recovering from a historic pandemic was never going to be easy. We are not the only country facing inflation. And so, focusing on these supply-side issues, focusing on how we can help families is the most important thing.”

