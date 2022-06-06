ABC’s Hostin: I Think Trump Should Be ‘Criminally Prosecuted’

ABC’s legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Monday on ABC’s “The View” that she believes former President Donald Trump should be “criminally prosecuted.”

Discussing the upcoming public hearing of the House Select Committee investigating January 6, 2021, co-host Sara Haines said, “So I think that we need to watch it. I hope it is amazing TV because I think the visual will be powerful. I, like everyone else, the slow leak of articles and subpoenas, I’ve become numb to the coverage of it. This is where it comes to a head, and we see the transparency of everything that’s been done. I think it’s so important that we all tune in and watch at least a part of it.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Well, we would hope that people will watch it the way I watched the Watergate hearings back in the day. It happens to be the 50th anniversary of the Watergate hearings right now. The difference is in those days. You had some standup Republicans, a lot, who basically said you are out. We’re not voting for you, and now you have the only two that stand out are Kinzinger and Liz Cheney. The rest are in lockstep with this violence we saw perpetrated on the Capitol.”

Hostin said, “I think it’s important like Sara mentioned, that we listen to it. It’s going to be in primetime, which I think is really interesting and really important, 8:00 New York time, Eastern Standard Time. I just am disappointed that it’s not a bipartisan, truly bipartisan committee.”

She added, “I think the president should be prosecuted, criminally prosecuted. That’s my sense.”

