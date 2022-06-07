Dem Rep. Cohen: We ‘Should Be Concerned About the Midterms Being Harmed’ by Trump’s Encouragement of White Supremacists, Terrorists

Tuesday on “CNN Newsroom,” Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) sounded the alarm over the upcoming midterm elections “being harmed.”

According to Cohen, former President Donald Trump is encouraging white supremacists and terrorists to engage in something akin to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol over the midterm elections.

“We all should be concerned about the midterms being harmed, and all public officials should be concerned about their own safety, I fear,” Cohen lamented. “Jonathan Martin, our friend who wrote ‘This Shall Not Pass,’ makes it clear in his book that this is something that is a continuing part of American government and American politics, the big lie continues, the fealty to Trump continues, and the encouragement to the white supremacists and the terrorists to be involved continues.”

“I had no doubt on January 6,” he continued. “I felt my life was in danger when I was in the gallery, and when I was there, I hollered down to the floor and said, ‘Call Trump, ask him to call off his revolutionary guard.’ It was clear to me what had occurred that day, and it’s still going on, and it continues because the man is intent to get power, and the Republicans helped him, and the Republicans continue to help him.”

