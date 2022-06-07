Swalwell: ‘America Is Under Attack Today’ by Plotters of January 6

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) declared Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that America was “under attack today” by the planners of the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

O’Donnell said, “What would you suggest as a viewer guide to these hearings? What would you suggest to our audience as the way to watch the hearing?”

Swalwell said, “To understand, Lawrence, that America was not attacked. America is under attack. Sure, they are going to look at what happened then on January 6, a day where the electoral count was nearly stopped when police officers were savagely beaten. Some have died since that day. That was not just an attack that passed, and we addressed the threat and moved on. America is under attack today. And the plotters of the attack are at large. And the plotters of the attack are seeking to be in charge. So, just understand that we are no way out of what happened on January 6. And we are more vulnerable to our democracy completely being vaporized by what is being plotted right now.”

He added, “This was unprecedented. This was led by Donald Trump. He conceived, it aimed a mob violently at the Capitol in an attempt to take away every American’s vote. It is still ongoing. That’s why I think it is so critical that we are not looking at the past but that we are living in a threatened environment right now, where police officers can be beaten, we are elected officials could be hanged, as was proposed by so many people that Donald Trump sent to the Capitol.”

