Barrasso: Schumer ‘Bears Some Responsibility’ for Kavanaugh Threat

Senate Republican Conference Chair Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) said on Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “America Reports” that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was in part responsible for the alleged threat on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s life.

Barrasso said, “Thanks to the police officers for being there and responding so quickly. That man was there. As he stated, apparently, he was there to murder Justice Kavanaugh. I believe Chuck Schumer bears some responsibility because he has contributed to this atmosphere of directly attacking members, by name, of the Supreme Court. Remember, talking about abortion, Chuck Schumer went to the steps of the Supreme Court, and he called out Kavanaugh by name.”

John Roberts said, “What did he say, unleash a whirlwind, or something?”

He added, “He said, ‘I’m telling you Kavanaugh, you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you.’ That is a pretty direct threat. Now with the Supreme Court ready to rule on abortion, it was the abortion issue we are talking about. We have passed a bill in the Senate to provide additional protection for all members of the Supreme Court, all nine members. Nancy Pelosi in the House has refused to take it up.”

