Ocasio-Cortez on Biden 2024 Endorsement: ‘We’ll Cross that Bridge When We Get to It’

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that she would not commit to endorsing President Joe Biden for 2024 until the time came.

Ocasio-Cortez said, “Our party is changing, our party is dynamic, and millennials are deeply underrepresented in Congress compared to baby boomers and gen-xers back when they were our age, frankly. At the end of the day, we need to have a generational shift in the United States Congress in order to have a policy shift in the United States Congress.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “Before I go, I just want to ask about President Biden. He is saying he’s going to run again in 2024. Will you support him?”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “You know, if the president chooses to run again in 2024, I mean, first of all, I’m focused on winning this majority right now and preserving a majority this year in 2022. We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it. But I think if the president has a vision and that’s something we’re all certainly willing to entertain and examine when the time comes.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “That’s not a yes.”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “Yeah, you know, I think we should endorse when we get to it. But I believe that the president has been doing a very good job so far. And, you know, should he run again, I think that you know, I think it’s— we’ll take a look at it.

Bash said, “OK.”

Ocasio-Cortez said, “But right now, we need to focus on winning a majority instead of a presidential election.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN