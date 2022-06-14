Raskin: ‘Trump Will Have His Comeuppance’ for Leading an Assault on the Peaceful Transfer of Power

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that former President Donald Trump will face justice for being the “motor behind” the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Anchor Joy Reid said, “Can you prosecute anyone below Donald Trump for seditious conspiracy and leave him out, and if he were prosecuted, how would that even work constitutionally, and how would that play out?”

Raskin said, “I think that he was the motor behind the whole plot.”

Anchor Joy Reid said, “Can you envision then this ending without Donald Trump himself facing legal consequences for that? Ultimately.”

Raskin said, “Well, you know, I think Donald Trump will have his comeuppance. I think that you know, like with Dr. King, ‘The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.’ I think there will be justice for everyone who set these events into motion.”

He continued, “I mean, people were killed. People died. We had an interruption of the counting of electoral college votes for the first time in American history. We had a violent assault on the peaceful transfer of power, destroying the peaceful part and interrupting the transfer of power for many hours.”

Raskin added, “I mean, this was an unprecedented and extremely dangerous situation that could have led to anything from martial law to civil war.”

Reid said, “Indeed.”

