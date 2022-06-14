Van Jones: When Biden Stumbles, ‘You Wonder,’ ‘Is Something Else There?’ Dems Are Asking about Biden’s Age and Stamina

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” CNN Political Commentator and former Obama administration official Van Jones stated that when President Joe Biden “does badly, when he stumbles, you get nervous and you wonder, is it just his stutter, is he tired, or is something else there?” And that “if anybody says that Democrats aren’t beginning to have these questions behind closed doors” about Biden’s age and stamina, “that’s not true.”

Jones said, “I think everybody is looking very closely now. I — when he does — when Biden does well, he does really well. That gun speech he gave, he was perfect. It was powerful. When he does badly, when he stumbles, you get nervous and you wonder, is it just his stutter, is he tired, or is something else there? And so, I think that people are just looking. I mean, honestly, I think a lot of Democrats are like, if this guy’s ready to go, we’re behind him. But if he’s not ready to go, he should let us know. I think that’s what’s going on.”

He added, “The way I see it is, he’s uneven. When he does well, he does really, really well and when he doesn’t, he doesn’t. And so, the question is, which one do you focus on? The right wing loves to focus on when he does not as well, but we’ve also got to recognize, he’s under more pressure than probably any president’s been in for…generations, and he’s holding up under it and doing reasonably well. So, — listen, if anybody says that Democrats aren’t beginning to have these questions behind closed doors, that’s not true. People are, but if he’s ready to go, people in this party are ready to back him up.”

