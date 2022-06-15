ABC’s Hostin: 1/6 Committee Will Send ‘Criminal Referral’ to DOJ for Trump

ABC’s legal analyst Sunny Hostin predicted Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that the House Select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot will make a criminal referral to the Department of Justice for former President Donald Trump.

Hostin said, “I really think that people are paying attention to the hearings.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Yes.”

Hostin said, “We know that 20 million people watched the hearing on Thursday. We know that 10 million people at least — all the numbers aren’t in — watched the next set of hearings, right? There are more hearings to come. I think there are going to be criminal referrals. I think there will be a criminal referral for the former twice impeached disgraced president.”

Goldberg said, “Right.”

Hostin said, “I do think that that will matter. These people, these 100 GOP primary winners, won without the voters knowing that the election fraud thing was a big lie.”

Goldberg said, “Yeah.”

Hostin said, “I think people will be more informed, and so I do agree with Joy. We don’t know that that red wave is coming because that red wave is based on a big lie, and people know that. The other thing is you’re talking about inflation, right? You’re talking about the baby formula shortage and gas prices, and people are going to be upset at Biden for that, but the bottom line is there are solutions to that, and Biden has been pushing solutions. The Senate Democrats have been pushing solutions. The House Democrats have been pushing solutions. Republicans, at every single turn, have been voting against those solutions so that they can campaign on the problems that you are talking about. They have been voting against them so that we can’t solve those problems that are affecting everyday Americans. I think that’s disgusting on the part of your party.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN