Ron Johnson: Biden ‘Caused All of These Crises’

On Wednesday, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) reacted to President Joe Biden falsely claiming that inflation was “worse” all around the country than in the United States.

Johnson suggested on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” that Biden was “delusional” and ripped him for “governing as a radical leftist” after claiming to be a moderate. The senator from Wisconsin said all of the current crises under Biden’s watch were a result of the president’s promise “to fundamentally transform America.”

“You know, he may be delusional. He’s obviously showing signs of age, and that’s sad. You know, he lied about not ever talking to Hunter about his overseas business deals, but I think the bigger lie is he claimed to be a moderate. He’s not a moderate. He’s governing as a radical leftist. He promised to fundamentally transform America, and we’re now seeing what that means — open borders, 40-year high inflation, record gasoline prices, rising crime, we don’t have baby formula.”

“They’re fundamentally destroying this nation, and it’s because of the radical left policies. These things didn’t just happen. This isn’t just bad luck on his watch. He caused all of these crises — he and his colleagues, his enablers in Congress. These individuals are radical leftists. They need to be stopped.”

