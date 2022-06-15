Swalwell: ‘Trump Right Now Is Going into a Season of Legal Reckoning’

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) declared Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word” that former President Donald Trump “is going into a season of legal reckoning.”

Anchor Lawrence O’Donnell said, “The evidence since your case was filed has developed very much in your favor. Including much of what we heard in the January 6 committee from people who actually attack the Capital, saying on video that Donald Trump sent them there to do that. That is your essence of your lawsuit.”

Swalwell said, “Lawrence, Donald Trump looks guiltier after all of this evidence, not more innocent.”

He continued, “We filed our lawsuit right after the impeachment trial of Donald Trump where we had very little evidence because we had no cooperative witnesses. Now, because of the Jan. 6 commission, because of the Department of Justice’s hundreds of indictments and what we have learned from those defendants, and because of lawsuits in New York, as well as what’s being investigated in Georgia, Donald Trump, right now is going into a season of legal reckoning. And there are storms that are really brewing right now in strengthening that could hit him, both criminally and civilly. I brought my case civilly to do mine in small part, to bring accountability to the person who started the insurrection, and I hope as far as accountability, it ends with him being held accountable.”

He added, “Lawrence, when it comes to accountability for Donald Trump, whether it is as a political candidate, a government leader, or a civil litigant, I have found you have to keep this guy on his heels. When he is on his heels, that is when he is held accountable, that is when he is at the weakest. And you see in a number of settlements that he has made. He came into office settling the fraud that he committed at Trump University if you remember.”

Swalwell concluded, “You have to aggressively pursue justice with Donald Trump. And that is why I called this the season of legal reckoning because you are starting to see these different pursuits that are going to keep him, you know, really a legal terrorist on his heels, and that’s where he belongs.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN