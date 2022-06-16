Rand Paul: Supreme Court Leaker Should Be Prosecuted for Inciting Violence

On Thursday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) called for the Supreme Court leaker to be criminally prosecuted “to the fullest extent of the law” for inciting violence.

During an interview with Mobile, AL radio FM Talk 106.5, the Kentucky Republican lawmaker said the individual who leaked the draft majority opinion on the high court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling that would overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion had not only breached their oath but was also responsible for the alleged attempt at Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s life earlier this month.

“You know, I think the person who leaked the Supreme Court document is inciting this violence,” he said. “It’s illegal what they did. It’s against their contract. It’s against the bar oath. So, whoever leaked this document should be prosecuted. They should be disbarred, and they should be excused from being able to practice law. This is a serious breach, and not only because you’re not supposed to do it — because it is now threatening the lives of justices. There are crowds gathered outside the houses of all the justices. Someone has released their addresses, which the left just thinks this is all well and good and funny to release the addresses of either politicians or of justices.”

“And the thing is, we should have a zero-tolerance of this,” Paul continued. “The White House has still not condemned the huge crowds outside of their houses. The First Amendment allows you to protest. You can stand in front of the Supreme Court all day and all night if you want. You can hold signs up. You can yell. You can scream. But you do not have a right to be in someone’s neighborhood, outside their house yelling and screaming all night.”

“And the thing is, the more that gather out there, the more likely that some crazy person is going to be in the middle of that crowd, not be spotted who has come there armed to kill,” he added. “We’ve had one attempt already, and so I’m for prosecuting the person at the Supreme Court who leaked this to the fullest extent of the law.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor