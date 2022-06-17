Trump Jr. Warns of Possible Blackmailing of Biden Admin — ‘Pretty Scary’ to Think About Videos that Haven’t Leaked

Donald Trump, Jr., son of former President Donald Trump, on Thursday reacted to leaked audio of Hunter Biden reportedly saying his father was politically influenced by “anything that I want.”

The younger Trump said on Newsmax TV’s “Eric Bolling the Balance” that it was “pretty scary” to think about what hadn’t been leaked yet about Hunter Biden and was being held over the Biden administration. He noted the United States under President Joe Biden was sending billions of dollars to Ukraine, where the younger Biden held a no-show board position.

“Our press won’t even ask do you think — like, us being on the verge of World War III — do you think our decision-making could be being influenced by the fact that there’s plenty more out there that we don’t even know about? I mean, there doesn’t seem to be an enemy country of the United States that doesn’t somehow have a Hunter Biden laptop. ”

“Listen, man, it’s easier to get out of trouble if you just don’t get yourself there in the first place. You know?” he added. “What’s going on with that one is amazing, but it’s, again, going back to the media. The fact that they refused to cover it, the fact that they don’t even acknowledge it, you know, and then if I get heated in a conversation, there’s hours of Don Jr. must be on drugs. I mean, there’s photographs on the other side. It’s like no, we must be sympathetic to this. I mean, I understand being sympathetic if they want to be sympathetic towards someone with addiction, but someone who has Hunter Biden’s record who’s actually smoking crack with prostitutes, who feels the need to video it — imagine the things he didn’t video. We’ve seen what he’s videoed. Imagine the stuff that he did that isn’t on video or perhaps that our enemies have on video and are holding over Joe Biden and this administration’s head. I think that’s pretty scary, Eric.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent