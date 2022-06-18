Ron Johnson: We Need to Arm Taiwan ‘Before China Invades to Deter’ – They See ‘General Weakness’ in U.S. Policy

On Friday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record With Greta Van Susteren,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) argued that China sees weakness from President Joe Biden’s foreign policy and we need to provide Taiwan with lethal weapons to defend themselves before China invades Taiwan.

Johnson said, “Right now, the current U.S. policy is general weakness. Just about everything that President Biden has done as President of the United States has weakened this country.” And “what President Xi has seen out of President Biden is, again, the embarrassing surrender in Afghanistan. We did not provide Ukraine with the type of lethal defensive weaponry they needed before the invasion. … [W]e have not been particularly good at providing the type of defensive weaponry Taiwan needs to defend itself, and again, that’s a — it’s a dual blame there. Because their administrations haven’t wanted it either.”

He added, “[W]hat we should be doing is providing democracies, people that want to maintain their freedom, people that are being threatened by totalitarian and authoritarian regimes, we ought to be able to provide them the defensive lethal weaponry to defend themselves. And I would absolutely support something that would allow that.”

He concluded, “We should be providing them the weaponry before China invades to deter China from invading.”

