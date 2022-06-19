Kinzinger: GOP Has ‘Utterly Failed the American People at Truth’

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that he believes the Republican Party had “utterly failed the American people at truth.”

Anchor George Stephanopoulos asked, “Our new poll also shows a huge partisan divide. Ninety-one percent of Democrats believe that President Trump should be prosecuted, 19% of Republicans. How do you explain that gap? How do you explain the views of a majority of Republicans?”

Kinzinger said, “Well, look — I would guess that before Nixon, you know, really resigned, you probably see something fairly similar. We’re in a way worse position today. I think this blows Watergate, you know, out of the water. How do I explain it? It is lack of leadership in the Republican Party. So if you have people who don’t trust what they hear on the media and certain leaders, and everybody has people they trust and where they get their information, but that whole segment of leaders that Republican voters trust, that includes Kevin McCarthy, of course, that includes Donald Trump and others, if you’re going stand in front of those people and lie to them and tell them Donald Trump’s right, the election was stolen, because that has you giving me $20 when I send you the next e-mail, or way easier for my primary election, we can no doubt that 80% of the country is going to believe what their leaders saying.”

He added, “If you’re not willing to tell people the truth in America, you shouldn’t run for Congress. Go do something else. This should be the position to tell the hard truth. Unfortunately, my party has utterly failed the American people at truth. It makes me sad, but it is a fact.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN