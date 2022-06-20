CNN’s Gergen: Biden, Trump ‘Should Step Back from These Elections Because of Their Age’

Monday on “CNN Newsroom,” network contributor David Gergen weighed in on Democrats reportedly expecting President Joe Biden to run again in 2024 but wondering if he should.

Gergen called on both Biden, 79, and 76-year-old former President Donald Trump, who has not yet ruled out another bid, to “step back from these elections because of their age.”

“My view is that both Donald Trump and Joe Biden should step back from these elections because of their age,” Gergen stated. “I think they’re both — you know, say what you might about either Biden or Trump as political leaders, but the fact is that to take office, and the most complex office in the world and most powerful office in the world, one where, you know, the president makes one mistake in judgment, and there can be calamitous results, I think that someone who is in their 80s is not an appropriate person to be making those kind of decisions over a four-year period. So, I think that both parties would be well-served. I think the country would be well-served if they stood up for the idea that well, we’ve had our turn, let’s turn this over to someone younger, I’m here to help all I can.”

“[I] do think the age question needs to be looked at and needs to be explored more fully by medical professionals and by others,” he added.

