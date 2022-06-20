Kasich: ‘Even Clowns Were Embarrassed’ by Crazy Texas GOP

Failed 2016 Republican presidential candidate former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said Monday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that the Texas Republican Party was such a clown show that “even clowns were embarrassed.”

Anchor Wolf Blitzer said, “Over-let the weekend, the Republican Party of Texas actually adopted a resolution rejecting President Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. They also called being gay, quote, ‘an abnormal-lifestyle choice.’ And what does that say about the GOP? I ask you that as a Republican.”

Kasich said, “What happened in Texas was a clown show. I think even clowns were embarrassed by what they saw down there. You know, it brings up one important thing for all people who are interested in common sense and politics. If you leave the field and you let the crazies, you let the people who are really extreme take control. Then these are the kind of things you get. It works on both sides, both the Democratic and Republican Party in these primaries. If you let the extremes dictate what the nominees are, it is going to further polarize the country. So what happened down there was a bunch of people who were very extreme, ran the program, they jammed through whatever they wanted. It is an embarrassment. I mean, think about what they did to that Afghanistan veteran Cawthorn who was mocked down there, and John Cornyn, who is trying to cut a reasonable deal on guns, and he was booed. That was the clown show. That’s what that was.”

