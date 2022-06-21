FNC’s Andy McCarthy: Janury 6 Probe Showing Trump’s ‘Unfitness’ — ‘May Be Guilty of a Crime’

Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy said Tuesday on FNC’s coverage of the January 6 House Select Committee hearing that it is showing former President Donald Trump is unfit to serve as president and “may be guilty of a crime.”

Anchor Anita Vogel asked, “It seems as though the goal is to gather this evidence and perhaps present it to the Department of Justice to see if there is a crime here that President Trump committed. And in his opening statement, Representative Adam Schiff named a crime. He said what the president did was conspiracy to defraud the United States. Is that the crime they are looking to charge him with?”

McCarthy said, “No, I don’t think so. I think the most plausible crime is obstruction of Congress.”

He continued, “They are relying heavily on the opinion of a federal district judge in California, David Carter, a Clinton appointee who once ran for public office as a Democrat, a lot of bombastic rhetoric in that opinion, not surprising they are relying on it. What I would just say is that if you had a different perspective being presented here, I don’t think that would be very helpful to President Trump, per se, because the evidence pretty clearly shows his unfitness. It even suggests he may be guilty of a crime.”

