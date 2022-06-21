TX Lt. Gov. Patrick: Uvalde School Police Chief Arredondo Not ‘Very Credible’ – ‘Most’ of His Statements Were Untrue

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) stated Chief of the Uvalde Consolidated ISD Police Department Chief Peter Arredondo has “not shown to be very credible” since “Most of what he has said” about the Uvalde shooting “has been debunked by actual evidence, video evidence of what happened.”

Host Martha MacCallum asked, [relevant remarks begin around 6:40] “Arredondo said that they didn’t have shields, which also was completely debunked by the photographs, which are timestamped that we now have as well. Who’s going to hold the — where’s the accountability going to fall here? Because as Garrett Tenney just said, he’s refused to be questioned past an interview that he did about a week ago?”

Patrick responded, “Well, I can say this, Martha, I’m confused by his behavior. Because in that briefing, by the way, there was no information from — coming from that office or that team. And then he refused to be interviewed and then he said he was being interviewed and then he did an interview with a print — an online newspaper here, which is opposite of everything you heard today. Then he did a closed hearing today. So far, he’s not shown to be very credible. Most of what he has said has been debunked by actual evidence, video evidence of what happened.”

