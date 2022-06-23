Committee for a Responsible Budget’s Goldwein: Gas Tax Holiday a ‘Gimmick’ That Will Worsen Inflation Once It Expires

During a portion of an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Senior Vice President and Senior Policy Director at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget Marc Goldwein criticized a three-month federal gas tax holiday as “a total gimmick” that will have a marginal impact on inflation over the next three months, and stated that once the holiday ends, inflation will be “even worse than if there was no holiday at all.”

Goldwein stated, “This is a total gimmick. At best, this is going to reduce the inflation rate over the next three months by 0.1%. And then as soon as the holiday’s over, it’s actually going to make inflation even worse than if there was no holiday at all.”

