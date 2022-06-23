Scarborough on Threats Directed at Kinzinger: Fascism Is ‘Rising in America’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Thursday reacted to threats aimed at Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and other members of the House Select Committee on January 6.

Scarborough argued that “Trumpism is fascism” and said the threats were just more evidence that fascism was “rising in America.”

“Trumpism is fascism,” Scarborough declared. “If you look at January 6, if you look at the violent imagery, if you look at the violent threats, if you look at the death threats, I mean, we’ve seen it time and time again. If you even go back and look at Donald Trump glorifying violence in his rallies, telling people to beat up protesters, that he longed for the day that people were carried out on stretchers, and if someone would beat up a protester, he would pay for their defense fund, speaking for police officers, telling them to beat up and rough up people that they arrest before they throw him in the back of the, quote, paddy wagon.”

“Just looking at January 6, him glorifying the people that beat the hell out of police officers, and the police officers’ families would say that he was responsible for the death of more than one police officer,” he added. “This is the glorification of violence. This is ultra-nationalism. This is fascism. And it’s rising in America.”

