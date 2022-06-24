Dem Rep. Bush on Dobbs Decision: SCOTUS ‘Extremist,’ ‘Racist,’ ‘Bigoted’

Representative Cori Bush (D-MO) said Friday on “MSNBC Reports” that the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade showed the court was “far-right,” “extremist,” and “racist.”

Bush said, “It’s, it is horrifying. It’s horrifying because we are talking about taking away a person’s freedom of their own body, their bodily autonomy, and their own health care. We have been working for years to make sure that we tackle the disparities in health care, that we are doing the work to make sure anybody who needs care, much as we can, that people have access to care. To health care. What’s that is. We’re not all the way there, but that’s been the work. then, for now, to have this far-right, extremist, racist, classist, bigoted Supreme Court strike down Roe v. Wade and for them to make the decision when a majority of the people of this country have said that they don’t want Roe v. Wade overturned for various reasons.”

She added, “I am worried about what is to come. It’s absolutely horrible. Talking about, is marriage equality next? Is interracial marriage next? What about birth control? All of those things are not only on the table. We know that this.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN