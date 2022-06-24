Jim Jordan: January 6 ‘All About Getting at President Trump’

Thursday on FNC’s “Fox News @ Night,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) reacted to the day’s findings of the January 6 House Select Committee.

Jordan insisted he had not asked former President Donald Trump for a pardon and said the actual objective was to get at the former president.

Partial transcript as follows:

I don’t think that Nancy Pelosi was ever going to allow any Republicans who were going to do the kind of cross-examination that needs to be done. So, if Leader McCarthy says, OK, she said no to two of our members, I’m going to, I’m going to appoint. She’d have found a reason to always object to someone because this is the outcome she wants.

I think the outcome right now, where it’s completely partisan. One-sided, just, just a presentation not any type of cross-examination. No, no, no due process, frankly, at all in this, in this entire committee. I think that’s what she wanted because this was all about political. It’s all about getting at President Trump. So, I think inevitably — no, maybe if Kevin McCarthy says, well, I’ll put on five people who voted to impeach — five Republicans out of the 10 who voted to impeach President Trump, she might have accepted that. But I think this was inevitably going to be the position that we were going to wind up in.

When you have a Speaker of the House who’s willing to go against 232 years of precedent and not allow for the first time in American history, the minority leader to put on the Select Committee, the individuals he or she had selected, I think you were, you were always going to wind up in this position. But of course, it’d be better if we had folks.

I’d love to be on there and cross-examine the witnesses, all kinds of things you could ask and get it all the hearsay all the, all this stuff they’ve cherry-picked and the hearsay and everything else they’re presenting in this package form where they read off a teleprompter, for goodness’ sake. I mean, what other committee — we never read off — when we when we defeated President Trump in the impeachment hearing, we didn’t read off from the teleprompter. We just, we did the work you’re supposed to do on these committees.