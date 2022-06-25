Dem Rep. Bush: Missouri’s Attorney General Doesn’t Believe in Life, He Opposed School Mask Mandates

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) argued that Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt (R) doesn’t really care about life because he “was fighting against children wearing masks in school” by opposing fought against mask mandates in schools.

Bush stated that she’s thinking of “people being able to see, people in this community seeing that there is still support, people getting the information that they are still able to access services, even with all the horrific news of today coming down from SCOTUS. But then also, locally here in Missouri from the Attorney General. But we have been telling people, yes, that happened. Yes, nine unelected Supreme Court justices, yes, that decision came from them. Yes, we have this Attorney General who cares so much about life that he was also the one that was fighting against children wearing masks in school. Because he cares about life so much. But we are making sure there are advocates, abortion providers, there are community members, people who are doing the work to make sure that people are still able to access care, even though, as of today, in Missouri, you are not able to get an abortion.”

