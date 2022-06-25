Dem Rep. Speier: ‘I Don’t Have Any Evidence’ But I Think SCOTUS ‘Tipped Off’ Pro-Life Protestors about Dobbs Ruling

During an interview on MSNBC on Friday, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) said she thinks that the Supreme Court “tipped off” pro-life protestors about how it was going to rule in the Dobbs decision. Because when she went over to the Supreme Court, there were only pro-life protestors. She later admitted, “I don’t have any evidence” for the claim the court tipped off pro-life protestors.

Speier stated, “I went over to the Supreme Court early, and the only people that were there were the protestors who were pro-birth, not pro-life, and I thought they had been tipped off.”

Host Stephanie Ruhle then followed up on Speier’s claim that pro-life protestors were tipped off by the Supreme Court.

Speier responded, “I think they were tipped off. Because it was quite early. It was just right after the decision came out. We were voting on the floor. I thought I was just going to run over. And I thought, this is odd. There aren’t any pro-choice people here yet, and these folks were there. So, I do. I believe they were tipped off. I don’t have any evidence of that. But, more importantly, the Supreme Court now has become a weapon of the far-right.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett