Grisham: Thomas Said There Are No Reliable Precedents, Leaving Abortion Laws to Legislature Is Call ‘to Save the Democracy’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Don Lemon Tonight,” New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) claimed that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas ruled that “there are no precedents that you can rely on,” and that the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and leaving the decisions on abortion laws to the legislature “is now a call to action to save the democracy. And you think the insurrection would be enough, but I think this is the tipping point today.”

Grisham said, “This is not how you build a democracy. This is how you rip it apart. And for many women and their families, to have equal protections under the law and basically having Justice Thomas declare that everything now is — can be revisited, that there are no precedents that you can rely on, I think is a message to voters that this is not just a single issue anymore, not even a moral debate. The democracy, in fact, by virtue of the politicization of this and related issues is now a call to action to save the democracy. And you think the insurrection would be enough, but I think this is the tipping point today.”

