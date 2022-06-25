Mike Lee: There’s Nothing in Dobbs for Waters to ‘Defy’ – It’s Letting the Legislatures Make Law

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) reacted to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) vowing to “defy” the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Dobbs case by pointing out that there’s nothing in the ruling for her to defy or refuse to comply with since the ruling places the power to make abortion laws in the legislative branch and allows legislatures to pass whatever laws on abortion they want without the courts interfering.

Lee stated, [relevant remarks begin around 4:50] “I don’t know exactly what she means by that. [Dobbs] isn’t really something that you comply with or don’t comply with. In the sense that, remember, what it’s saying is, we the courts are no longer going to interfere with the authority of a state to restrict abortion and thereby protect unborn human life. So, I don’t know what she means by saying that she’s not going to comply with it. There’s nothing really for her to comply with or not comply with. This is just saying this is not a constitutional issue. The courts are no longer going to invalidate the laws designed to protect unborn human life.”

