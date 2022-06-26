Stacey Abrams: Suspend Filibuster for Abortion Rights, Voting Rights

Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Democrats should suspend the filibuster to pass abortion access nationally.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Do you think the Senate should eliminate the filibuster to codify Roe versus Wade into law? Would you support that?”

Abrams said, “I would support lifting it for Roe v. Wade. I would support lifting it for voting rights. These are constitutional issues. I believe, and I’ve said this very consistently, that when we are talking about fundamental protections that should be accorded to every citizen in our country, then the filibuster is wrong. And we should suspend the filibuster with regards to voting rights, and we should suspend the filibuster with regards to making certain we can protect the constitutional right to privacy and the ability of women to make choices for themselves and their bodies.”

Tapper asked, “Do you think this ruling might help you defeat Governor Kemp in 2022?”

Abrams said, “I think this ruling puts a sharp difference between my candidacy and his re-election. Brian Kemp has shown himself again and again to have very little concern for the life and welfare of the women of Georgia.”

She added, “He’s done very little to support the lives of women by refusing to expand Medicaid. We know Medicaid expansion is one of the best predictors for healthy women to take care of themselves. In terms of small expansion, if you really want to take care of women, if you really want to protect their lives, you should expand access to Medicaid, so they have access to health care throughout their lifetime. We know Brian Kemp does not care about the women of Georgia, the families in Georgia, except when it’s politically convenient.”

