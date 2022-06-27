Harris: ‘I Never Believed’ Gorsuch, Kavanaugh Senate Testimony on Roe

Vice President Kamala Harris said Monday on CNN’s “The Lead” that she never believed the testimony by then Judges Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh at their Supreme Court Senate confirmation hearings, saying they respected the precedent of Roe v. Wade as settled law.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “You were a senator when now-Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh testified upon many issues, including obviously Roe at their confirmation hearings. Now, Gorsuch said it had been reaffirmed many times, Kavanaugh called it precedent on precedent at that particular hearing. You were there. Some senators say they intentionally misled the public and the Congress. What do you think?”

Harris said, “I never believed them. I didn’t believe them. That is why I voted against them.”

Bash said, “Do you think that there is anything to be done now? I mean, there is no — they were under oath.”

Harris said, “I think that listen — it was clear to me when I was sitting in the chair a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, that they were not, they were very likely to do what they just did. That was my perspective. That was my opinion. That is why I voted like I did. ”

