Tuberville: Biden Economic Policy Like Playing Football Without an Offensive Line

Tuesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) criticized the Biden administration for its approach to addressing inflation.

Tuberville likened Biden’s effort to hamper energy production to playing football without an offensive line.

“It’s awful, Brian,” he said. “I was in Alabama all last weekend going around to restaurants and grocery stores. Inflation’s out of control. It’s much more than 8.5 or 8.6%. It’s been growing for the last two years ever since he [Biden] took office. You can’t run an economy — basically, if you compare it to being a football team, it’d be like playing without an offensive line, what we’re doing, by not having fossil fuels. You can’t do it. It’s impossible to have a strong and growing economy without energy.”

“So, it will eventually change,” Tuberville continued. “These people up here — they’re in over their head in terms of knowing what to do and how to run an economy.”

